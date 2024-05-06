Forum: New cycling and walking culture needed for safer roads

While I agreed with almost all the points brought up in the Opinion piece “This father is worried sick about S’pore drivers rushing to get ahead” (May 3), I feel that not enough was said about irresponsible pedestrians and cyclists.

I commute daily, and often witness pedestrians and cyclists acting irresponsibly, with some even showing a “couldn’t care less” attitude.

Many pedestrians cross on red signals and step onto the roads without much thought, assuming that vehicles have to give way to them.

While vehicle drivers have a responsibility to look out for other road users, there is very little they can do when these people do not even exercise due care.

Next are the cyclists. One moment they are riding along a footpath, only to swerve into a zebra crossing without slowing to ensure that vehicles have sufficient time and space to stop safely.

And the very next instance, the cyclists join vehicular traffic on the road.

Such unpredictable riding patterns and swift changes make it difficult for drivers to watch out for them.

This is a recipe for disaster. After all, it is their safety we are talking about.

Lim Kong Hiong