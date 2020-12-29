Forum: New businessmen should emulate late owner of Komala Vilas

It is with great sadness that a selfless, dedicated and unassuming philanthropist within the Indian business fraternity was lost (Komala Vilas owner, known for philanthropy, dies at age 68, Dec 25).

I personally knew Mr Rajoo Gunasekaran during the last two decades of his life's journey, which had ups and downs.

To many, he was a silent hero who did not embrace publicity. He extended help to the underprivileged without any hesitation. He never turned down anyone who approached him for assistance.

I had the privilege of witnessing him help set up new businesses and help many budding businessmen in every possible manner.

He did not like to be highlighted or have his good deeds mentioned. He always told me: "God will bless good souls." But I never imagined he would depart this world so soon.

New businessmen should emulate him. Apart from focusing on and caring about their businesses, they should give back to society in every small way.

Mr Gunasekaran was gentle, cool and calm in his approach to his customers. He addressed customers by name, and I am sure he left a deep impression on many of his customers with his greetings and smile.

He was an unsung hero who left a legacy in the restaurant community.

In Singapore, many Indians patronise Komala Vilas Vegetarian Restaurant for its authentic Indian food and sweets.

Mr Gunasekaran strongly advocated that no child should be deprived of formal education. He would do his part wherever possible for any child of any race.

I hope that many of us will follow in his footsteps, and his legacy should not and must not fade away.

Balu Visvanathan