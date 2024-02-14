Forum: Network of Malay/Muslim organisations working to prevent offending and re-offending

Updated
Feb 14, 2024, 05:00 AM
Published
Feb 14, 2024, 05:00 AM
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

We refer to the letter “Identify effective programmes that can help Malay community” (Feb 7) by Mr Osman V.P. Mohamed.

Indeed, more programmes and partners are needed in our work to prevent offending and re-offending. In 2021, the Ministry of Home Affairs set up the Malay/Muslim Organisations (MMO) Rehabilitation Network to provide more focused and holistic support to Malay/Muslim inmates, former offenders, and their families. The network includes government agencies, social service agencies, M3@Towns (a volunteer platform set up by Muis, Mendaki and Mesra to uplift the Malay/Muslim community) and mosques.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top