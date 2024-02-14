Forum: Network of Malay/Muslim organisations working to prevent offending and re-offending

We refer to the letter “Identify effective programmes that can help Malay community” (Feb 7) by Mr Osman V.P. Mohamed.

Indeed, more programmes and partners are needed in our work to prevent offending and re-offending. In 2021, the Ministry of Home Affairs set up the Malay/Muslim Organisations (MMO) Rehabilitation Network to provide more focused and holistic support to Malay/Muslim inmates, former offenders, and their families. The network includes government agencies, social service agencies, M3@Towns (a volunteer platform set up by Muis, Mendaki and Mesra to uplift the Malay/Muslim community) and mosques.