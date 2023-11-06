Forum: Nets mobile app has enhanced features to help stallholders

We thank Ms Lee Yim May for her letter “Audio-based digital payment system would help stallholders more” (Oct 30).

Nets is the appointed e-payments solutions provider for the Hawkers Go Digital programme. Based on feedback from the stallholders and the Government, Nets has in recent years enhanced the features of its NetsBiz mobile app to make it easier for stallholders to track their payment transactions.

The enhancements include a bigger font size so that hawkers can see the payment notification from a distance, and louder audio notification for successful incoming transactions.

Stallholders can opt to receive audio and pop-up notifications by configuring their notification settings on the app. Voice notification to inform the stallholders of the exact amount paid by the customer is available in English or Mandarin, for the NetsBiz app operating on Android.

Stallholders may approach Nets for SGQR sign-up and/or technical assistance, or SG Digital Office’s digital ambassadors for digital upskilling.

Douglas Goh

Director, SG Digital Office

Infocomm Media Development Authority

Lee Yee Fung

Executive Director, ICM & Digitalisation

Enterprise Singapore

Ang Sok Hong

Head, Merchant Business

Nets