Forum: Neighbour's pet bird emits loud cries regularly

Updated
Published
1 min ago

A neighbour who moved into the estate last year has a big colourful bird that emits loud and piercing cries.

The bird is kept in the common corridor, and will cry out loudly when there are passers-by or when the bird's owner interacts with it.

It is disturbing to hear such frequent, sudden loud cries daily, sometimes into the night.

I reported the noise nuisance twice through the OneService app, and received a generic reply from the town council which did not address the issue.

May I know how else peace can be restored to the neighbourhood?

Kee Leung Chin

