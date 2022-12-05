Forum: Need to standardise bins for operational efficiency

We thank Mr Lim Ing Yew for sharing his suggestion in his letter, “Bins are too deep for rubbish bags to be retrieved easily” (Nov 28). We are also heartened by his thoughtful actions for the waste collection workers serving Pemimpin Place.

We also thank Mr Wong Kam Cheng (Consider having residents leave rubbish at a central point) and Ms Christina Koh (Improve conditions for garbage collection workers) for their letters on Nov 30 responding to Mr Lim.

All public waste collectors provide standard 120-litre capacity wheeled refuse and recycling bins for domestic landed residential households. There is a need to standardise the bins for operational efficiency. The bins are compatible with the bin-lifter fitted on the collection vehicles. This helps the collection crew to empty the contents of heavy bins into the collection vehicle.

Mr Lim has rightfully noted that some households generate less waste and do not utilise the full volume of the bin. We commend Mr Lim for keeping his household’s waste generation low.

However, the waste generated by each household varies, and there have been requests from households for larger bins.

For many households, the 120-litre bin can cater for the occasional increase in waste generated from domestic landed residential households, such as during festive seasons or after private events. With a smaller bin, there is the risk of waste overflowing.

We encourage residents to regularly keep their refuse and recycling bins clean, and maintain the overall cleanliness of their neighbourhoods.

Ron Wong

Director, Waste Management Division

National Environment Agency