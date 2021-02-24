Forum: Need to share sports facilities given high demand, limited capacity

We refer to Mr Jack Chin's letter (Sports facilities unavailable to public, Feb 19).

All ActiveSG facilities cater to all members of the community, including group activities such as National Sport Association's training sessions.

At a time when facilities are in high demand due to limited capacity, we also need to allow for sport activities that require specific facilities. While the Handball Federation of Singapore trains every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8pm to 10pm, and on Saturdays from 3pm to 10pm, it does not take up all the courts within the hall. During its training sessions, minimally four badminton courts will be available for members of the public to book and use.

While we encourage all members of the public to play sports, exercise and lead an active lifestyle, we seek their understanding of the need to share these common spaces.

S. Parameswaran

Deputy Director, Public Relations

Sport Singapore