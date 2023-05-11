Forum: Need for attendant on private bus services for vulnerable adults

I am part of a support group for parents with autistic children, and one topic of discussion is that of private bus transportation to daycare centres for adults with special needs.

Some issues during commutes to the centres include aggressive behaviour by a passenger towards others in the bus, resulting in injuries, or a passenger hitting the driver as he is driving. There are also cases of male passengers touching female passengers inappropriately during rides.

Sometimes, a passenger would run out of the bus when the door opens to allow others to alight, and the driver has to leave the bus with passengers on board to chase after the runaway.

Private bus transport services for special needs adults, who have intellectual disability and are non-verbal and/or have emotional instability, could do with improvements. Concerns over safety certainly warrant that a bus attendant is present during commutes as a basic safety measure.

There are no guidelines for private bus transport service providers on ferrying such vulnerable adults. I checked the Land Transport Authority website and there was a provision for having a bus attendant only on school buses.

Chia Su-Yee