Forum: NEA progressively implementing recycling initiatives to meet goals

We refer to recent letters on recycling (Have redemption fee system to recycle bottles, cans and electronic waste; Encourage idea of upcycling rubbish too to reduce waste; and Have monthly recycling collection drive and check items given, all published on April 20).

We thank the writers for their suggestions and are heartened by their care for our environment.

More needs to be done to improve the recycling rate to meet our national targets under the Zero Waste Masterplan and the Singapore Green Plan and move towards a circular economy. The National Environment Agency (NEA) is progressively implementing initiatives to meet these goals.

NEA set up the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) scheme for e-waste on July 1 last year, appointing Alba E-waste Smart Recycling as the scheme operator to manage the collection and proper treatment of e-waste.

More than 500 e-waste bins were deployed islandwide to complement other collection avenues such as one-for-one takeback by retailers, bulky e-waste collection by town councils and collection drives in housing estates.

As at March this year, about 4,400 tonnes of e-waste has been collected. The public can download the Alba Step Up app, which offers rewards for recycling e-waste.

Other examples are the Cash-for-Trash stations operated by NEA's appointed public waste collectors, which offer incentives to residents to recycle. The stations were temporarily halted due to Covid-19, but with the recent lifting of restrictions, they will be revived, with their locations made available on the public waste collectors' websites when ready.

To better manage packaging waste, NEA is developing an EPR framework. Forum writer Yeo Chee Kean suggested a "redemption fee" system for bottles and cans. We are seeking to implement something similar, as the EPR framework will start with a beverage container return scheme, to improve the recycling rate and cultivate recycling habits.

Under this scheme, a deposit will be included in the price of pre-packaged beverages and consumers will receive a refund upon returning the empty containers for recycling.

The Forum writers rightly highlighted the value of reusing and upcycling items to reduce waste.

Local start-up Upcircle, supported by an NEA grant, launched a mobile app enabling peer-to-peer crowdsourcing of materials for upcycling. The company also organises upcycling workshops and started a community shop selling pre-loved items to promote reuse.

Everyone can do his part to recycle right by not contaminating recyclables with food and liquid waste. For more information on how to recycle correctly, the public can check out NEA's Recycle Right filter here.

Cheang Kok Chung

Group Director, Resource and Sustainability Group

National Environment Agency