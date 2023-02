Last week, I dropped my car key while working out at Bukit Timah Nature Reserve and could not return to search for it as it was already too dark to do so.

Matnor, a security officer overseeing Bukit Timah Nature Reserve, found my car key the next day while doing his daily routine check at the park.

I am grateful for his dedication despite his age – I learnt he is already 70 years old but is still dedicated and conscientious in fulfilling his daily work. Highly commendable!

Ching Kwee Huay