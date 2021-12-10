Forum: Naturalisation the way to go for Lions

I congratulate the Lions on their good run so far in the Asean Football Federation Suzuki Cup. Their performance has been a vast improvement over the losses in June's World Cup qualifiers.

I also congratulate Song Ui-young, who became a citizen in August, on his competitive debut for the Lions. He was instrumental in much of the build-up play in the first half of their 3-0 win over Myanmar.

The national team can be further strengthened with higher-quality naturalised players, and this is an avenue I believe the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) should pursue.

However, while I am optimistic about the ability of Lion City Sailors to attract good foreign players, other local clubs might have difficulty doing the same.

This would leave FAS with a limited pool of talent to consider for naturalisation.

Ivan Goh