Forum: Nation's freedom doesn't come for free

Updated
Published
50 sec ago

I used to treat my in-camp training as a "holiday camp", until I realised how important it is to defend Singapore when Iraq invaded Kuwait in 1990.

Now that Russia has invaded Ukraine, I reminded my son who is doing his national service (NS) to take his training seriously.

Freedom is something that every Singaporean must fight for. We want freedom, but freedom doesn't come for free.

It is an honour to serve NS to give back to the country that has provided us so much. It is an important insurance against adversity, and instils discipline and respect in able-bodied citizens.

Tee Kok Hai

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top