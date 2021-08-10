Forum: Nationalise Covid-19-related activities such as swabbing

Raffles Medical Group's revenue rose 42 per cent in the first half of this year (Raffles Medical chief turns billionaire on firm's anti-virus efforts, Aug 7).

Raffles Medical has been operating 15 vaccination centres in Singapore, and helping with air border screening, pre-event testing and pre-departure swabbing of cruise passengers.

While I commend Raffles Medical for stepping up in the fight against Covid-19, I wonder if Covid-19-related activities should be treated as essential activities, rather than as profit-making businesses.

It is likely that swabbing and testing of essential and front-line workers, travellers and contacts of confirmed cases will continue to be needed in the foreseeable future.

Even with more Singaporeans being vaccinated against Covid-19, swabbing and testing will continue to be performed in huge volume.

Instead of allowing certain healthcare businesses to make huge profits from Covid-19-related activities, the Government should consider nationalising these activities so as to offer them at lower cost.

The savings will be enjoyed by many businesses and the public.

Desmond Wai (Dr)