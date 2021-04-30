Forum: National vision needed to mould young to meet future challenges

The objective of the recent Cabinet reshuffle is to expose the 4G leaders to different domains and issues of the nation.

There are issues that are more urgent, such as tackling the Covid-19 pandemic, restoring businesses and the economy and helping affected Singaporeans.

But equal attention must be given to all other domains.

Here I want to cite the Ministry of Education (MOE) as an example. The mission of MOE is to mould the future of our nation by moulding the people who will determine our future.

Over the years, new ideas have been injected, such as "Thinking Schools, Learning Nation" introduced by then Prime Minister Goh Chok Tong in 1997.

Incoming Education Minister Chan Chun Sing pledged to build on the existing system and enable every generation of Singaporeans to realise their aspirations, with everyone having the opportunity to do justice to their respective gifts, and in turn pay it forward to the next generation (4G leaders set out aspirations as they prepare for new portfolios, April 24).

The impact of a good or bad education system can be felt only many years down the road.

Many years ago, the Americans had already found that their children lagged behind their peers in other developed nations in reading, writing and arithmetic skills. Experts said a reform in their education system was needed.

The education problems in the United States have now deepened. Many of their young are reluctant or not capable of taking up science, technology, engineering and mathematics (Stem) courses in colleges.

There is an urgent need for the US to compete with countries which are churning out a large number of students competent in Stem, like China.

Singapore's 4G leaders have to work together to set a new national vision for Singapore for the next 20 years and beyond.

With that vision, MOE can then plan the kind of disciplines and skills to teach our young to meet future challenges.

Albert Ng Ya Ken