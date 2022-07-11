Forum: National servicemen free to decide how they would like to use NS55 credits

We thank Mr Too Kah Sam for his letter, "Converting $100 NS55 credits to cash may go against spirit of scheme" (July 9).

As part of our NS55 effort to recognise the contributions of national servicemen, NS55 credits are being progressively given out to eligible national servicemen this month. All eligible recipients will receive their credits via the LifeSG application by July 31.

The NS55 credits are recognised at a wide range of merchants that accept PayNow UEN QR or Nets QR, including supermarkets, retail and F&B outlets, heartland shops and hawkers, and online merchants. Some of these merchants offer discounts to our national servicemen when the credits are used.

The credits may also be used to make payments to government agencies and educational institutions, and to make donations to charities online, as long as these agencies accept payment via PayNow UEN QR or Nets QR.

This arrangement provides our national servicemen with flexibility and potential added benefits in using their NS55 credits. It also supports our businesses.

National servicemen are free to decide how they would like to use the credits. Those who plan to encash them at merchants with such functions may wish to consider whether they might incur extra fees.

A non-exhaustive list of the merchants and collaborations for NS55 is available at go.gov.sg/ns55rp-merchants

More information on how to access or redeem the credits is available at go.gov.sg/ns55rp-accesscredits

Those with additional queries may also contact the Ministry of Defence on 1800-723-6755 or at contactus@ns55.com.sg, the Ministry of Home Affairs at https://hometeamnshelp.zendesk.com or on 6708-6660, or approach digital ambassadors at these locations:

SG Digital community hubs at selected community centres and public libraries

Safra and HomeTeamNS clubhouses

ServiceSG Centres

RSVP Singapore The Organisation of Senior Volunteers

Majestic Smart Seniors Applied Learning Centre

Ho Chin Ning

Director Manpower

Ministry of Defence

Co-chairman of the NS55 Executive Committee