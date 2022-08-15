Forum: National identity transcends symbols

I welcome the National Symbols Bill tabled in Parliament recently (National flag may be displayed more often; penalty for misuse increased to $30k, Aug 2).

In 2020, I wrote to the Forum page urging the authorities to further relax the rules for displaying the national flag (No need to specify fixed periods to fly national flag, April 28, 2020).

I'm heartened that the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth has since held consultations via the Citizens' Workgroup for National Symbols and subsequently introduced this Bill.

There are undoubtedly diverse perspectives on just how closely linked our identity as Singaporeans should be to national symbols (Can national symbols better rally Singaporeans?, Aug 7, 2021). History offers us some guidance in this regard.

In December 1959, National Loyalty Week was organised to encourage a sense of loyalty among the diverse citizens of the new state of Singapore.

Several key national symbols were inaugurated, including the state flag, the National Anthem, the state crest and the installation of the first Malayan-born Yang di-Pertuan Negara or head of state.

During that week, then Minister for Culture S. Rajaratnam cautioned against being fixated on symbols, stating that the prospects for a happy and prosperous Singapore would be poor indeed if the people needed flags, floats and coloured lights to stimulate loyalty and unity.

He said that "the spirit of loyalty and unity must be with us always. It must permeate our thinking and action always".

Mr Rajaratnam's words remind us that even as we relax rules around national symbols, our national identity transcends them.

It is the everyday deeds of ordinary Singaporeans, small acts of kindness and solidarity, that strengthen the Singapore spirit and give meaning to these symbols.

Dhevarajan Devadas