Forum: Naming the pre-schools allegedly involved in child abuse cases could lead to more accountability

With cases of alleged abuse happening in pre-schools recently reported in the media (Boy, 3, allegedly locked in dark room and shouted at by pre-school teachers; police investigating, Feb 28; and Woman charged with ill-treatment of child at pre-school; she allegedly hit 1-year-old multiple times, Dec 8, 2023), we parents cannot help but wonder if our children are truly safe in pre-schools, as well as what can be done to make the places safer.

In the recent cases, the pre-schools involved were not named on the basis that this could lead to the identification of the alleged victims, which is prohibited under the Children and Young Persons Act.

I think the pre-schools involved should not be allowed to hide their identity under the veil of this Act. Knowing that their reputation would be damaged if they were to be named publicly would make them take more accountability for their actions.

The public would also later be able to judge for themselves if the pre-schools involved have done enough to improve the situation.

And it would serve as a deterrence to other pre-schools and help ensure that their staff conduct themselves appropriately.

Tan Chee Tat