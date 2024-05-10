Forum: Naming of downloaded bills in Health Buddy app to be improved

We thank Mr Chern Boon Seng for his feedback on enhancing the user experience of SingHealth’s Health Buddy application (Not easy to file bills from SingHealth’s Health Buddy app, May 1).

The app is designed to give our patients a convenient and efficient way to manage their healthcare appointments, medication, bills and personalised health recommendations. We understand Mr Chern’s concern about the current file-naming format for downloaded bills and are taking in his suggestion to name them in a clearer and more identifiable format.

We also plan to enable editable extensions to the file names of downloaded documents such as bills in the Health Buddy app, so that users can customise them according to their preference. This refinement will offer more flexibility to aid the effective documentation and retrieval of bills, according to a person’s needs.

We aim to deploy these updates in the next few months and appreciate users’ understanding as we work through the necessary technical adjustments. We look forward to giving Mr Chern, and our over 2.5 million patients and their caregivers who use the app, a more user-friendly Health Buddy experience. We welcome users to write to us at marcom@singhealth.com.sg with suggestions on improving the app.

Once again, we thank Mr Chern for his feedback.

Kathryn Ng Deputy Group Chief Communications Officer (Marketing Communications) SingHealth