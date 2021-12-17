Forum: Naming bacteria species after Singapore not prudent

It was with much consternation that I learnt about the naming of the S. singaporensis bacteria (New bacteria species named after S'pore upon local discovery, Dec 15).

Having a bacteria species named after our country, especially one that may cause fatal infections, is not something to celebrate.

Take, for example, how from the beginning of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the World Health Organisation has been fastidious in ensuring that generic non-geographical names are given to the coronavirus and its variants, so as to prevent stigmatisation of any specific region or country.

Our local scientists should be lauded for the work they have done in discovering this new bacteria species.

Naming it after our country, however, may not be prudent.

Tan Hao Yang