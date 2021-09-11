Forum: Name one of the NTU train stations after George Lien Ying Chow

I refer to the commentary by Nanyang Technological University (NTU) Wee Kim Wee School of Communication and Information assistant professor Andrew Duffy, "The name game" (Sept 6).

One of the two train stations being built in NTU should be named after philanthropist, diplomat, and business and community leader George Lien Ying Chow.

Dr Lien was a prominent community leader who played a leading role in the establishment of Nanyang University, which preceded NTU.

He was a renowned banker and founder of Overseas Union Bank, and was chairman of the Preservation of Monuments Board.

He also served as High Commissioner to Malaysia and played a vital role in improving relations with Malaysia in the immediate years after Singapore separated from it.

Moreover, Dr Lien strongly supported education and contributed generously in terms of time, energy and money to Chinese High and Ngee Ann College (Ngee Ann Polytechnic).

He was chairman of the first council of the National University of Singapore.

This illustrious Singaporean billionaire donated almost half his wealth to the Lien Foundation, which has helped many Singaporeans over the past decades, and the good work of his foundation continues.

Dr Lien is indeed an outstanding Singaporean and inspiring role model. One of the two stations in NTU should be named after him, in honour of his contributions and to inspire current and future generations of Singaporeans.

Edmund Lim Wee Kiat