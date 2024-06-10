Forum: Nagging will not get the young to sleep more

I refer to the Opinion piece “For youth, is it worth sacrificing sleep for study?” (June 6) by Dr Kenny Pang.

It is often not enough to just educate young people on the consequences of too little sleep. Studies have shown that sleep education alone increases sleep knowledge but does not cause significant changes in behaviour.

Teenagers and adolescents will not sleep more if this goes against the long-term goal of material success, which is usually shaped by parental and societal pressure. Studying more for exams and sacrificing sleep is the logical consequence, even if the extra time spent studying is suboptimal.

Nagging the young to get more sleep only increases resistance and causes their position to become more entrenched. To move the needle on this difficult problem, we need to give our children the space that they need to set their own life priorities and goals.

If we allow them that freedom, many more will choose health, well-being and study-life balance, and will willingly opt to sleep more because they want to.

Julian Lim (Dr)