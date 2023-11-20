Forum: My PSLE results will be out soon, but I know they don’t define me

As the PSLE results will be out soon (Pupils who took PSLE to get their results on Nov 22, Nov 15), I, a Primary 6 pupil, am now reflecting on my choice of secondary schools.

Most pupils believe that high marks in the PSLE will give them a head start in secondary school life. They can then have better chances of being accepted into top colleges and gaining scholarships to enter prestigious universities overseas, placing them in the best position to get a good job when they graduate and be set for life.

However, this may not be the truth.

The PSLE is just the first of many important national examinations, such as the O and A levels. And even in these examinations, it’s not just the marks but other factors that could make or break their plans.

Many scholarships of note such as the President’s Scholarship look beyond academic achievements. They look at the students’ social interactions, how eloquently they express their opinions and ideas, how deep their understanding of a subject is, which may not be just limited to the textbook, and their critical thinking.

Marks are not a ticket to success. Attitude, diligence, resilience and understanding are equally important.

So to students everywhere, marks do not define you; they are just a benchmark at which to place yourselves.

Joshua Cheong

Primary 6