Forum: My dream and wish for the Mid-East crisis

I was glad to read the exchange of letters between the Chief Rabbi and the Mufti of Singapore (S’pore Mufti, Chief Rabbi exchange letters, reiterate importance of unity, Oct 16).

This is an uplifting note of love and kindness, amid the horrors we now hear about, in the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians.

I dream and wish that the international community could take steps to mitigate the humanitarian crisis happening now. I wish those Palestinians forced to go into refugee camps could find conditions even better than the homes they had to leave. Freedom from fear. Decent living conditions. Access to jobs. Education for their children, from teachers they trust.

I dream that Singapore could be the trusted broker, to urge heavyweights like Saudi Arabia to provide funding, and international agencies to help organise and oversee. A crisis could become a turning point in bringing love and kindness to what used to be called the Holy Land.

I dream a wonderful story of multi-religious delegations from Singapore approaching international bodies to make this happen and to carry Singapore’s practice of inter-religious harmony to the world.

Stella Kon