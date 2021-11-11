Forum: My cabby, the Commonwealth Games medallist

Most taxi trips are filled with brief conversations with the driver regarding the weather or Covid-19 concerns, but not on a recent occasion.

Recognising my Scottish accent, the driver told me he was the only Singaporean medal winner at the 1986 Commonwealth Games in Edinburgh - a bronze in weightlifting.

Referring to The Straits Times article, "Team Singapore athletes honoured in Parliament" (Oct 6), he said he had received only a basic sponsor's watch that for some time now has not worked.

My thanks to ComfortDelGro cab driver Teo Yong Joo for his epic life story, one that I have excitedly shared with friends here and back home.

William Shon Laird