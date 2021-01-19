Forum: Mutual trust and confidence must precede any dialogue

I thank Ms Mabel Low for her letter (Good that racial and social identities are discussed openly, Jan 16).

She was surprised that contributions to the discussion on public reason and morality by people of no religion might be contested by religious groups. Ms Low asked for my clarification.

In my presentation on identity and cohesion at the recent Singapore Perspectives conference, I explained that the contest may arise when religious groups believe that people of no religion lack the wisdom to contribute to discussions on public reason and morality, because they do not have scripture or sacred texts to guide or enrich them.

Such contestation is the outcome when the engagement or dialogue between the two parties takes place in an atmosphere of little or no trust and confidence. Scholars of dialogue strongly advocate that building mutual trust and confidence must precede any engagement or dialogue.

For example, Dr Leonard Swidler, Professor of Catholic thought and inter-religious dialogue at Temple University in Philadelphia, has proposed "Ten Commandments" of dialogue to be observed by parties involved, so that regardless of the sources (sacred or non-sacred) they employ, the contributions of each party can be objectively evaluated and appreciated even if no agreements are reached.

Without mutual trust and confidence, the engagement may deteriorate to one that will result in a contest, where one party endeavours to win arguments and to ultimately defeat the other party.

In the Singapore context, there is work to be done to build up the feelings of mutual trust and confidence between religious groups and people of no religion for a meaningful dialogue to take place.

Mohammad Alami Musa