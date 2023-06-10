Forum: Multiple avenues to hone students talents and interests

We agree with Ms Huang Jia Hui (Give all students a chance at DSA by beefing up school resources, May 26) that all students should have the opportunity to develop their interests and strengths, and that the Direct School Admission (DSA) scheme should be accessible to all students regardless of their background. We also thank Ms Lee Mei Ling (Schools need not offer all sports CCAs, June 5) for her views.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) works closely with all our schools to offer students multiple avenues to discover and develop their talents and interests throughout their education journey.

Beyond the co-curricular activities (CCAs) offered by schools, students get exposure to a broad range of different activities through the art, music and physical education (PE) curriculum, as well as the Applied Learning and Learning for Life Programmes. For example, while some schools may not offer football as a CCA, students can still learn fundamental movement skills related to football such as kicking and dribbling during PE lessons.

MOE also runs the Junior Sports Academy Programme, which provides opportunities for students across all primary schools with higher abilities in the physical domain, regardless of their background or experience, to participate in various sports and discover their strengths and interests.

In addition, our teachers support students in uncovering passions and honing their abilities, including partnering parents to consider DSA in talent areas that the child has shown an interest and aptitude for.

As students from disadvantaged backgrounds may face greater challenges in accessing the opportunities available under DSA, our schools will continue to reach out to these students to ensure that they are supported.

Under DSA, beyond awards and achievements in competitions, schools take a holistic approach when assessing students, including considering their interest, potential and personal attributes.

Over the years, as we expanded DSA opportunities with secondary schools increasing the DSA admission quota, more students from all primary schools have entered their school of choice via DSA.

Over the past five years, there has been a steady increase in the number of students admitted to secondary schools via DSA, from around 2,700 students in 2017 to nearly 4,000 students in 2022.

MOE will continue our efforts to ensure that DSA is accessible to all students.

Lim Huay Chih

Divisional Director, Student Placement and Services

Ministry of Education