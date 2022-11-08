Forum: Multi-pronged approach to address possession and use of e-vaporisers

We thank Ms Huang Jia Hui for raising concerns about vaping among young people (Lack of action against vaping may send wrong message to children, Oct 21).

The Ministry of Health, Health Promotion Board, Health Sciences Authority (HSA) and Ministry of Education adopt a multi-pronged approach to address the possession and use of e-vaporisers, particularly among young people, through targeted education and enforcement strategies.

Our schools take a firm stand against the use of e-vaporisers and prohibited tobacco products. Schools educate students on how to recognise impulsive and addictive behaviours that harm one’s well-being. Students also learn strategies for self-control and managing negative peer influences.

When students are caught using or possessing e-cigarettes and other types of vaporisers, school-based disciplinary actions are taken against them. Schools also work with their parents to support them through their cessation journey to make long-term behavioural changes. Recalcitrant student offenders are reported to HSA for it to take action, such as imposing a composition fine, against them.

To stem the sale of e-vaporisers, HSA works closely with its partner agencies to curb the smuggling of e-vaporisers through the checkpoints and via online orders. HSA also conducts active online surveillance and collaborates with related platforms like Instagram, Facebook and Carousell to shut down listings promptly. In 2021, more than 6,800 postings were removed.

Under the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act, any person who is convicted of selling, offering for sale, possessing for sale, importing or distributing e-vaporisers, is liable to a fine not exceeding $10,000 or to imprisonment for up to six months or to both for the first offence, and to a fine not exceeding $20,000 or to imprisonment for up to 12 months or to both, for the second or subsequent offence. Any person who is convicted of the possession, use and purchase of e-vaporisers is liable to a fine not exceeding $2,000.

Members of the public who have information on the illegal possession, use, purchase, import, distribution, sale or offer for sale of prohibited tobacco products can report the matter using the online form at www.go.gov.sg/

reporttobaccooffences or call HSA’s Tobacco Regulation Branch on 6684 2036 or 6684 2037 during office hours.

Norman Chong

Director, Tobacco Regulation Branch

Health Products Regulation Group

Health Sciences Authority

Tan Chen Kee

Deputy Director-General of Education (Schools) and Director of Schools

Ministry of Education