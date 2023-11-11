Forum: Much to gain from having easy access to drinking water from dispensers

A United Nations report says Singapore is the world’s top bottled water consumer (Singapore is top bottled water consumer, spender per capita: UN think-tank report, March 23).

Are we making any efforts to reduce the consumption of bottled water?

I was in Tibet and Chengdu in September and was impressed to see well-maintained drinking water dispensers, some with paper cups attached, at almost all tourist spots, including eateries and restaurants.

This access to non-chargeable drinking water and the near-absence of vendors and vending machines selling bottled water are China’s efforts to curb one-time-use plastics and encourage the drinking of non-sugary drinks.

In Singapore, efforts are concentrated on the refund of a few cents for recycling plastic bottles at return points.

However, not many people would make this effort to get the refund.

It would be a bold move to station drinking water dispensers instead of vending machines in high-footfall areas such as tourist spots, parks, food courts and hawker centres.

We should do this if we want to encourage the drinking of non-sugary drinks and combat excessive plastic use.

For the sake of our health and the environment, we should try.

Ng Beng Choo