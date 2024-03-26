Forum: Much to benefit from hosting Commonwealth Games

It will be a good opportunity for Singapore to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games as we have not hosted the event before (Let’s host the Commonwealth Games and make it special, March 22).

I understand we may have issues with infrastructure such as needing a velodrome for cycling events, and facilities for athletes with special needs.

The Commonwealth Games Federation’s offer of £100 million (S$170 million) in supporting funds to the host city will help defray the costs. The 2026 Games will also not have to be cancelled after Australia’s Victoria state pulled out as host over costs.

Singapore hosted the inaugural Youth Olympic Games (YOG) in August 2010 after being selected in February 2008. With strong support from the Government and the people, Singapore can do it again, and host the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

Hosting the Games is also an opportunity to educate our young on the history of the Commonwealth, our links with the organisation as a former British colony and how being part of it benefits Singapore as a city state.

If we do host the Games, we should also make it a point to preserve the legacy. Although we hosted the YOG, there is no significant place or object that shows that we were a proud host of the inaugural games other than the Youth Olympic Park in the Esplanade area.

Colin Ting Fook Mun