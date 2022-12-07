Forum: Much effort goes into supporting teens with family issues

We hear Youth Forum writer Kingsley Erobu’s concerns about engaging and supporting teenagers facing familial issues (Reach out and help teens from broken families, Nov 28) and agree that it is important for teachers and peers to look out for those in need.

In schools, teachers dedicate time and space at the start of every school term to proactively check in on their students’ well-being. They are also trained to identify signs of distress in students, and refer them for counselling support if needed.

We are heartened by Kingsley’s encouragement for his peers to reach out and lend a listening ear to those in need. This is precisely the peer support structure schools have put in place to help students who feel more comfortable confiding in their friends. Students who are peer supporters also encourage their schoolmates to seek help from trusted adults like teachers and counsellors.

Familial issues can be complex or have multiple causes. This is why we need a corresponding whole-of-society effort to help families facing such issues. For example, our schools work with family and social service centres to help students with familial issues. Many community partners also provide services ranging from education to financial support to socio-emotional assistance for those in need.

We are encouraged by Kingsley’s views and suggestions. By working together, we can strengthen our system of support – both in schools and in the wider community – for students facing familial issues.

Loh Wee Cheng

Divisional Director, Student Development Curriculum Division 1

Ministry of Education