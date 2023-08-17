Forum: MPA welcomes community approach to enhance safety at sea

We thank Mr Tan Teng Han for his feedback (Set up volunteer response team for maritime emergencies, Aug 8) and agree with him that safety at sea is a shared responsibility.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) works closely with the maritime community to instil a strong safety culture in Singapore waters, and has set up the National Maritime Safety at Sea Council (NMSSC) to serve as an advisory body to MPA on maritime safety matters.

The NMSSC works closely with four MPA-Industry Safety Work Groups on key initiatives to enhance safety at sea for ocean-going vessels, harbour craft, pleasure craft, and domestic and regional ferries.

Every year, MPA presents the International Safety@Sea Awards to recognise outstanding efforts of organisations and individuals who have contributed towards search and rescue efforts or enhancing maritime safety.

MPA welcomes Mr Tan’s suggestion on community approaches to enhance safety at sea. We will look into the suggestion with NMSSC, industry stakeholders and the relevant government agencies.

MPA and relevant government agencies such as the Singapore Police Force, Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), National Parks Board and Sentosa Development Corporation have jointly developed safety advisories for activities at sea for the maritime community.

MPA also works with the SCDF to recognise members of the community who have assisted in rescue operations in Singapore waters.

Most areas surrounding Singapore experience strong tidal currents daily, and are susceptible to stronger currents and choppy waters induced by high winds during severe weather and monsoon seasons.

To raise awareness, MPA also publishes Port Marine Circulars on its website to provide guidance to persons engaging in recreational water activities at sea. Persons engaging in recreational water activities at sea should be mindful of the weather, tidal and sea conditions; observe the prevailing safety guidelines for the activities that they are undertaking; wear a life vest or suitable personal floatation device, where applicable; and act responsibly to ensure their own safety and the safety of the persons under their care.

Capt Daknashamoorthy Ganasen

Senior Director (Operations & Marine Services)

Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore