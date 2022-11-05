Forum: Moving patients to wards to ease emergency department load is problematic

I refer to the suggestion of moving patients from emergency departments to inpatient wards even when no beds are available in the ward (Crowded emergency depts: Experts look at UK’s pilot model, Nov 3). It may sound simple, but in reality, it will cause more problems.

First, the Ministry of Health (MOH) requires hospitals to maintain a certain ratio of nurses to patients.

For acute hospitals like Sengkang General Hospital, one nursing staff member takes care of five or six patients. In the intensive care unit (ICU), the ratio is typically one nurse for each patient and may be more. And 60 per cent of nursing staff have to be registered nurses, the remaining being assistants, attendants or elementary nurses. Hospitals cannot simply add patients to the wards without increasing the number of nurses and other support staff

Second, with more patients in the ward without increasing manpower, nursing and medical staff will be further stretched. Time spent on each patient will be less. Service standard as well as standard of medical and nursing care could be affected.

Third, with more patients to take care of in the ward, medical and nursing staff would have to work even harder. While MOH could offer higher pay and bonuses to placate staff, the extra workload, as well as higher patient dissatisfaction, may lead to higher resignation rates.

MOH and hospital leadership must perform due diligence on any suggestion as, sometimes, they lead to more problems.

Desmond Wai (Dr)