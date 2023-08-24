Forum: Motorists stopped to help injured motorcyclist in the rain

On a rainy Monday morning, after crossing an overhead bridge at Eunos Link, I saw a motorcyclist sprawled face-down on the road near the central divider. It looked like he had been involved in an accident with a lorry carrying some workers.

I called for an ambulance and crossed the lanes of traffic to reach the man. In those few minutes, two cars stopped. One driver angled his car to protect the injured man and another had pulled safely in front of the lorry. The workers moved the bike.

The seriously injured man was sheltered with umbrellas. One of the drivers who had stopped lay down on the road, spoke to the injured man and got his sister’s phone number. The two drivers took turns kneeling by the man and reassuring him.

While we waited for the ambulance, I thought about the “first” first responders. No one had any specialised training. But the two drivers and the workers in the lorry had made the scene safe, called for help, alerted a relative, and reassured the injured man with their presence.

Once the ambulance and police were on the scene, we left. We didn’t exchange names or even speak much. But I have a new and profound appreciation for the importance of first responders and hope that should I be so unfortunate as to require such help, strangers such as these would be nearby.

Peter Morgan