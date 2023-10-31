Forum: Most visitors to noise lab have positive feedback

We thank Mr Toh Chin Leng for his positive feedback on the Municipal Services Office (MSO) Noise Experiential Lab and his suggestion (Use lab to educate students on noise scourge, Oct 26).

Mr Toh will be pleased to know that several school groups such as Kuo Chuan Presbyterian Secondary School and Nanyang Polytechnic are planning to visit the lab. The immersive role-playing experience will help them and other visitors become more aware of the impact their daily actions may have on their neighbours, and simple practical steps they can take to better communicate with them and reduce noise. We will continue our outreach to schools and grassroots organisations.

To measure the lab’s effectiveness, we survey visitors on their takeaways and feedback after the experience. So far, more than 90 per cent of visitors have agreed that the experience has helped them better understand what causes neighbour noise, how it travels and ways to mitigate it. A similar proportion said they would talk to their neighbours first to resolve noise disturbances, instead of reporting the matter to the authorities. We are very encouraged by this feedback.

The Noise Experiential Lab will run until Dec 15. Admission is free and members of the public can sign up for a visit through www.go.gov.sg/noiselab. MSO also welcomes tours by groups, who can write in to events@grid.com.sg

Yap Yeow Chern

Senior Director (Operations)

Municipal Services Office