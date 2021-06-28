Forum: Most people do not need regular pulse oximetry monitoring

I read the news of Temasek Foundation providing one oximeter to every household in Singapore with intrigue (Each household in S'pore to get one oximeter to monitor blood oxygen levels amid Covid-19 pandemic, June 24).

While I applaud the philanthropic intention of this distribution, I am not particularly convinced by the populationwide benefit of it as most of the public do not require regular pulse oximetry monitoring.

I do agree that home or pre-hospital oximetry monitoring can be beneficial in detecting "silent pneumonia" early in Covid-19. The World Health Organisation recommends that home oximetry monitoring should be considered in "symptomatic patients with Covid-19 and risk factors for progression to severe disease who are not hospitalised".

In Singapore's current context, where all diagnosed Covid-19 patients are already monitored in hospitals or other quarantine facilities, it is perhaps more beneficial to consider home oximetry monitoring when we move towards the "new normal" in which an infected person with mild symptoms can recover at home.

Even then, we should focus on those already diagnosed with Covid-19 or have higher risks of contracting Covid-19, such as people with known close contacts.

Although pulse oximeters are generally accurate, other factors affecting the accuracy of a pulse oximetry reading need to be considered.

For example, as stated in The Straits Times' article, low blood oxygen levels can be caused by other underlying conditions or complications.

Other individual factors like having nail polish or even just having darker skin may result in inaccurate readings.

We should ensure that the public is educated on the correct method of using a pulse oximeter and interpreting the results, alongside recognising other symptoms of possible deterioration.

This will reduce unnecessary anxiety for the general public. It will be counterproductive for the worried well to seek unnecessary emergency department visits, bearing in mind the increased exposure to the hospital environment and increased pressure on the emergency services.

Zhu Hongguang (Dr)