Forum: More teachers needed as childcare places increase

The Early Childhood Development Agency's plan to develop more child and infant care places is good news (10,000 new infant and child care places being developed by next year to meet demand, March 19). However, it might also create an increase in demand for teachers, which would not be easy to meet.

Based on the many advertisements for teaching positions in the newspapers and job websites, I believe some childcare centres are having difficulty hiring and retaining teachers.

One way to increase the supply of teachers is to offer better pay. Those who are responsible for the well-being, safety and early development of future generations deserve a higher pay than the current market rate.

However, the childcare centres might pass on the increased labour cost to parents. The Government may then have to consider raising childcare subsidies to help parents offset the increased fees.

Another way to increase manpower is to allow childcare centres to hire more programme helpers whose main duties are to provide custodial care and help teachers supervise the children and manage the classroom.

As they are not required to have any professional qualifications in early childhood, housewives and retirees looking for part-time jobs can be tapped.

Their maturity and experience in looking after their own children would compensate for their lack of professional qualifications.

The increase in child and infant care places must be complemented with an increase in the number of teachers. If not, a shortage and high turnover rate of teachers would greatly affect the well-being of the children.

Lee Yim May