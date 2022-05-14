Forum: More steps taken to attract cabbies to airport

We refer to Mr Yeo Keng Song's letter, "Provide cabbies with more info on passenger arrivals at airport" (May 5).

We would like to thank him for his suggestions to improve the Cabs@Changi mobile app.

To help arriving passengers get a taxi out of the airport, Changi Airport Group will continue to engage taxi drivers to seek feedback and improve the mobile app so that better information can be provided to drivers.

We value the support of taxi drivers and strive to enhance the overall experience for those serving the airport.

This includes creating amenities for taxi drivers such as rest areas and canteens.

As Changi welcomes more travellers in the coming months, we hope to continue to encourage more taxi drivers to come to the airport.

Damian Tan

Vice-President

Airport Operations Management

Changi Airport Group