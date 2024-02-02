Forum: More station signs and announcements on Circle Line adjustment

We thank Mr Ortega Gerard James for his feedback (Stated reason for track adjustment might smooth ruffled feathers, Jan 27).

The temporary service adjustment along the Circle Line (CCL) is needed to support track works for connecting CCL HarbourFront MRT station to Keppel, Cantonment and Prince Edward Road MRT stations in the CCL Stage 6 extension.

These works will bring us closer to closing the CCL loop and add three more stations to the line. When operational, they will provide more direct routes to the Central Business District, Marina Bay and HarbourFront areas.

Besides making the announcement through mass media earlier, we have also put up more signs at these stations and updated our in-station announcements to explain why these adjustments are necessary. These announcements are in all four languages.

SMRT will also continue to deploy service staff on the ground to direct commuters and answer their queries.

We thank commuters for their understanding as we push on with our rail expansion efforts to bring them greater connectivity and convenience.

Yeo Teck Guan

Senior Group Director, Public Transport

Land Transport Authority