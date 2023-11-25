Forum: More sending unsolicited marketing e-mails

Lately, digital channels seem to be used increasingly for marketing, with numerous companies capitalising on this approach.

However, many of them appear to be misusing these platforms by dispatching unsolicited e-mails to business addresses, often personalised with the recipient’s name without consent having been obtained.

When I contacted one of these companies for clarification, the person in charge admitted purchasing a contact list from the Internet without realising that sending unsolicited marketing e-mails was not in compliance with regulations.

While a search on the “effectiveness of e-mail marketing” yields support from major brands for this strategy, many of them caution against indiscriminate e-mail practices, emphasising their unsuitability for sustaining a positive brand image in the long term. New entrants may not understand this crucial aspect.

I urge the relevant authorities to intervene and educate businesses on proper digital marketing practices. Digital marketing agencies could also potentially play a significant role in disseminating the correct set of values in this regard.

Shikharesh Das