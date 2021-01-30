Forum: More religious rehabilitation groups needed

After reading about the detention of a radicalised youth (S'porean, 16, held under ISA for plan to attack mosques, Jan 28), along with the heartening response by the various religious communities in Singapore (Religious leaders take united stand against violent extremism, Jan 28), I noticed that there seems to be only one organisation dedicated to deradicalisation in Singapore, the Religious Rehabilitation Group (RRG).

The RRG is mainly staffed by Islamic scholars and teachers, and is focused on correcting misconceptions about Islam and preventing members of the Muslim community from falling under the influence of extremist terrorist ideology.

But from this chilling incident involving a Protestant Christian turning to violent rhetoric, it is evident that we need more targeted religious rehabilitation groups, so that we can tackle other forms of radicalisation that may be present in other religious communities.

We should either expand the RRG to accommodate more religious scholars and teachers of other faiths, or set up parallel organisations dedicated to each faith in Singapore.

I hope that my suggestion can help Singapore stay safe from the scourge of religious extremism and maintain our harmonious society.

Caleb Neo Jeen Yi