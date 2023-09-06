Forum: More progress needed on transition to high-tech transport systems

After years of testing on its streets, San Francisco agreed recently to allow passengers to be charged for driverless rides, without a human safety driver present in the car.

The rollout, however, is not without its challenges

(Rising concern in San Francisco over incidents involving driverless vehicles, Sept 4).

In Shenzhen, China, all of its 16,000 to 17,000 urban buses were electrified several years ago, making it the world’s largest electric bus fleet.

Both cities were able to create a collaborative environment for transitioning to a new system.

The partnership among the operators, technology providers, vehicle manufacturers and government agencies provided the impetus.

These cities prioritise progress over the status quo, helping to also create high-value jobs and attracting talent.

This is something for our authorities to consider given our aspirations to be a world-class, tech-driven city-state that harnesses technology to transform the way people live, work and play.

Liu Fook Thim