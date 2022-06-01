Forum: More people crossing road carelessly

I refer to the report that a Grab driver was sentenced to nine weeks' jail over an accident that killed an elderly man (9 weeks' jail for Grab driver over accident that killed 82-year-old man, May 28).

The deputy public prosecutor had told the court that the driver drove without due care and failed to keep a proper lookout.

As a driver for more than 40 years, I wonder about the part played in other accidents by people who cross roads without checking for oncoming traffic.

I have observed more and more people crossing the road carelessly, often focusing their attention on their phones instead.

Phillip Tan Fong Lip