Forum: More people crossing road carelessly

Updated
Published
48 sec ago

I refer to the report that a Grab driver was sentenced to nine weeks' jail over an accident that killed an elderly man (9 weeks' jail for Grab driver over accident that killed 82-year-old man, May 28).

The deputy public prosecutor had told the court that the driver drove without due care and failed to keep a proper lookout.

As a driver for more than 40 years, I wonder about the part played in other accidents by people who cross roads without checking for oncoming traffic.

I have observed more and more people crossing the road carelessly, often focusing their attention on their phones instead.

Phillip Tan Fong Lip

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top