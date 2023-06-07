Forum: More noise barriers installed at Novena construction area following feedback

We refer to the letter by Dr Daniel Tan Yang Sheng, (Give some respite from North-South Corridor works on weekend nights, June 1).

Ensuring safety and mitigating construction disamenities are imperative for all our infrastructural projects.

Generally, construction activities are planned such that noisy works will take place during the day and will stop by 10pm. In addition, we deploy noise barriers and noise enclosures and fit mufflers on machinery to reduce noise levels.

The exception to the 10pm and weekend stoppage requirement is for safety critical works such as the construction of the diaphragm wall which is currently taking place in the Novena area.

Diaphragm wall construction involves deep excavation and the pouring of large amounts of concrete. These must be carried out continuously to avoid the danger of trench instability and damage to nearby infrastructure or building structures.

Such safety measures are critical and cannot be disrupted or compromised. Nevertheless, we are mindful of the inconvenience to residents and other stakeholders nearby during such periods, and will inform and explain to them through circulars before carrying out such critical works.

We contacted Dr Tan to explain this consideration, and deployed more noise barriers following his feedback.

The diaphragm wall construction in the immediate vicinity of Goldhill Shopping Centre was completed over the weekend, while remaining works in Novena area are slated for progressive completion from the fourth quarter of 2023.

We will continue to monitor the situation closely, and work with our contractors and stakeholders to mitigate inconvenience and disamenities as much as possible.

V. Venktaramana

Group Director, North-South Corridor

Land Transport Authority