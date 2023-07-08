Forum: More needs to be done to protect children from abuse

I read with sadness the case of a five-year-old girl who died after she was allegedly murdered by her father (Five-year-old allegedly murdered by father was confined to toilet and let out for meals, court told, July 5).

The court heard that the girl and her younger brother had been confined to the toilet for about a year and her body was covered in bruises and scars.

A few months ago, The Straits Times reported on an 11-year-old girl who was physically assaulted by her stepfather before she died (Man admits causing death of stepdaughter, Feb 28).

In both these cases, the abuse of the children occurred over a long time, with hardly any intervention by anyone, including members of the family.

In both cases too, the Child Protective Service of the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) was involved, which raises the question of what more the State can do to protect children from potential abusers.

An officer from the Child Protective Service interviewed the 11-year-old victim through a video call while she was seated in a dimly lit part of the room. A face-to-face check on the victim would have likely brought to light the abuse she was enduring.

In the case of the five-year-old girl, she was returned to her biological father after having spent some time in foster care. This raises the question of whether sufficient checks were made to ensure that the father was fit to look after her.

The MSF has to strengthen systemic processes that would empower their officers to conduct regular face-to-face checks on children at risk even when kids from foster care are returned to their biological parents.

While the community and schools play an important role in alerting the authorities to potential abuse cases, it is crucial that the State follows through properly to ensure no more innocent lives are lost in the future.

Joel Gwynne