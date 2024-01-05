Forum: More needs to be done to make cycling network safer

I am writing to express my concerns regarding the state of cycling paths in Singapore.

Sections of the cycling network, such as the one in Punggol, appears patchy, with paths abruptly transitioning into footpaths, hindering a smooth cycling experience.

One significant issue is the encroachment of pedestrians into clearly segregated cycling paths. This suggests more public education is needed on path usage or, potentially, a reconsideration of the design to ensure better segregation.

Furthermore, the integration of cycling paths with bus stops poses a safety risk. The paths frequently intersect these stops, creating dangerous situations for cyclists and pedestrians. These design flaws should be addressed to prevent accidents and injuries.

The allocation of extensive pedestrian priority zones results in increased conflict between cyclists and pedestrians. Reclaiming some road space in some of these zones would not only enhance safety but also promote fairness, ensuring both cyclists and pedestrians can navigate public spaces safely.

I hope the authorities prioritise the improvement of the cycling infrastructure, focusing on better design, increased education, and strategic road space reclamation.

A comprehensive approach will enhance the feasibility and safety of cycling and also contribute to a more sustainable and equitable transportation system in Singapore.

Kelvin Tan