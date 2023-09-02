Forum: More needs to be done to address childcare concerns of low-income mums

I was horrified to read about the alleged child abuse cases at pre-school centres (Principal of Kinderland pre-school at centre of abuse allegations removed from post, Aug 31).

The lack of trustworthy childcare will, unfortunately, disproportionately affect low-income families, especially low-income and single mothers who typically find themselves juggling both caregiving and work responsibilities.

Childcare is vital for working parents, particularly for low-income mothers who often lack the support of domestic help or family members. In a 2019 report by the Association of Women for Action and Research (Aware), many women cited the inadequacy of formal childcare options as one of the factors affecting their ability and willingness to secure stable employment.

These mothers were also hesitant to raise any complaints against childcare centres, partly because they felt they did not have the right to do so since they benefited from subsidised services. Their concerns ranged from quality of service to abuse by childcare staff, including caning and rough handling of children. This reluctance to complain is exacerbated by the limited number of subsidised centres, along with long waiting lists for admission and concerns about potential repercussions.

Most low-income mothers, who may have had their complaints dismissed or downplayed, also find it hard to pursue their child’s mistreatment with the school.

They are then forced to decide between sticking with the same provider or withdrawing their children from the system entirely, which hinders their ability to work. Those who decide to enrol their children at a new centre would need to pay extra costs, as the start-up grant that covers registration and miscellaneous costs is a one-time fund.

Perhaps these suggestions can be considered:

- Require every centre to implement a child protection policy that is overseen and enforced by a designated officer.

- Establish clear feedback channels in all centres, complemented by a whistle-blowing channel managed by the Early Childhood Development Agency.

- Spot-check childcare centres as a preventive measure, rather than retroactively monitoring pre-schools only when any misconduct has been flagged.

- Interview families who have withdrawn their children to find out the reasons behind their decision.

- Review regularly the working conditions of early childhood educators to ensure that their circumstances are not contributing to children’s mistreatment.

Khaing Su Wai

Communications Executive,

Association of Women for Action and Research