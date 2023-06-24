Forum: More interest in Coldplay concerts than in local acts

It was with a mix of incredulity, amusement and pathos that I observed the brouhaha over the sale of tickets for Coldplay’s concerts next year.

There were two articles on this (Coldplay hot in S’pore, thanks to their genre-bending musicality; and Long queues at SingPost as Coldplay sell out six shows, both on June 21).

Nothing wrong with this of course, but it speaks volumes about people’s priorities in music.

The coverage was, for instance, in stark contrast to the lack of coverage for the Esplanade’s annual alternative music festival Rocking the Region, which is happening now.

The late sociologist Roland Robertson popularised the notion of the “glocalisation” of businesses, a portmanteau of globalisation and localisation.

For the music business, this refers to the fact that in many countries, the rise of music streaming has made it easier for local musicians to compete with international acts.

This domestic prominence just does not seem to be happening for the music scene here though.

Singapore music needs far greater support.

Colin Lim