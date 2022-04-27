Forum: More innovative strategies needed to combat dengue

Every year, we read the same dismal headlines on the high number of dengue infections.

This year, the number in the first four months is already more than the 2021 figure (Nearly 5,500 dengue cases this year, more than in all of 2021, April 25).

Are we losing the fight and running out of ideas and strategies? The much publicised Wolbachia project to cause female mosquitoes to lay eggs that do not hatch appears to have had only limited success.

It is time we seriously considered our next move to contain this health hazard.

In sub-Saharan Africa, where malaria kills many children, there have been studies on redesigning houses to be well-ventilated because indoor carbon dioxide concentrations attract mosquitoes.

In high-rise Singapore, we should concentrate our prevention measures at the lower levels.

Flower pots and water buckets could be redesigned to prevent the collection of stagnant water. Large areas of uncut grass and drains with broken concrete should be checked to see if they are harbouring pockets of water.

Those who spot and report mosquito breeding grounds could be rewarded.

Develop a task force with resources and a mandate to combat this hazard. We should treat dengue just as we would an epidemic.

We should strive to have more innovative strategies to prevent a dangerous pest-infested environment.

Wong Bheet Huan