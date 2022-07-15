Forum: More help needed to take care of autistic individuals in Forward SG initiative

I refer to the news about the launch of Forward Singapore (Lawrence Wong launches 'Forward S'pore' to set out road map for a society that 'benefits many, not a few', June 28), and the letter by Forum writer Wesley Loh (Pay extra attention to people with disabilities in Forward Singapore road map, July 6).

I wish to share my experience and struggles managing my autistic son, in the hope that there will be attention paid to this issue in the Forward Singapore initiative.

My wife and I are senior citizens. Our son has seen more of the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) in his life than anywhere else, as we are not able to manage his behaviour at home.

The situation was so bad at home that the police and ambulances were called almost weekly. My wife had to quit her job and I had to rush home from work during times of crisis.

Our daughter had to stay at a rental place so that she could finish her studies. We also had to use our savings to cope with the expenditure.

When my son reached puberty, we were unable to manage his on-and-off aggressive behaviour, and as a last resort, committed him to IMH with broken hearts.

We were glad when our son was transferred to a home for autistic adults in 2018.

A year later, though, he was sent back to IMH, as the home informed us it could no longer manage him. Since then, my son has been at IMH.

Over the years, I have written to various agencies and organisations to explore specialised residential homes for autistic individuals, but there does not seem to have been much headway. The demand for such places is also very high.

I look forward to seeing if help is on the way for parents like me through the Forward Singapore initiative.

Bala K. Krishnan