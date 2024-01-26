Forum: More help needed for Singapore to develop vibrant arts economy

I write to thank Mr Shawn Hoo for a detailed and well-researched article about independent art spaces in Singapore (Indie arts clusters fight to lay down roots, Jan 25).

Independent art spaces indeed play an important role in the development of artists, and in challenging and educating audiences on art and cultural appreciation. They also serve as communities for the arts-inclined.

I have heard from younger people who are not full-time working artists, but who have a deep interest in the arts, that they often do not know where to go to find their “tribe”, or to talk to working artists about finding pathways to pursue their interests.

Museums and institutions can be intimidating, but ground-up initiatives like those identified by Mr Hoo in his article provide safe spaces not just for artists, but for our wider community as well, to explore their artistic interests.

Mr Hoo reported how the National Arts Council (NAC) brokered tie-ups between private operators such as shopping mall GR.iD and independent arts groups – an excellent example of how private partnerships can help to facilitate the work of independent art spaces, without being tethered to the terms and conditions of government funding (which are understandably necessary, to justify the use of taxpayer funds).

I urge private sector landlords and corporates to step forward to work with the NAC and independent arts spaces to help Singapore develop a vibrant and diverse creative economy.

Usha Chandradas